Ricochet On WWE NXT Tonight, The Rock Talks Health Scare With Daughter, Jinder Mahal - WWE US Title

- As noted, Jinder Mahal took to Twitter after his win over Randy Orton on last night's WWE SmackDown and commented on how he should get a WWE United States Title shot from Bobby Roode, who will defend against Orton on Sunday at Fastlane. Above is post-show video of Jinder talking to Dasha Fuentes. Jinder says he has stood tall over the US Champion for the past month and he considers himself the uncrowned US Champion. Jinder says he will not rest and will continue to lay bodies down until the title is around his waist.

- The following matches and segments were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* Ricochet vs. Fabian Aichner

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Match: The Authors of Pain vs. TM61

* Bianca Belair vs. enhancement talent

* Aleister Black vs. Killian Dain

* Tommaso Ciampa addresses the NXT Universe

- As seen below, The Rock took to Instagram last night and thanked first responders in the Los Angeles area for helping with a family scare after an incident with his 2 year old daughter Jasmine over the weekend. Rock's daughter is alright now but she was taken to the emergency room on Saturday night.

Things got a lil' hairy this weekend. Thank you LAFD first responders & UCLA medical team.

We're grateful to you all and if you ever need anything, I got your back.