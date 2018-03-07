Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss On If There's Something Going On, WWE NXT Tapings, Darren Young Project

- As noted, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss & Braun Strowman defeated Naomi & SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso in this week's WWE Mixed Match Challenge. Strowman & Bliss will now go to Week 10 for a match against Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. The winners of that match will make it to the finals in Week 12.

Above is post-match video of Team Little Big talking to Dasha Fuentes about the win. Bliss says she's really excited about raising money for Connor's Cure. Braun says they're going "all the way"... in the tournament, that is. Dasha asks if there's anything going on between Braun and Bliss, and Braun says they're just being teammates, going out and winning as a unit. Bliss says that's why they win matches.

- WWE NXT will return to Full Sail University tonight for another round of TV tapings as the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic continues. Remember to join us for live spoiler coverage at around 6:45pm EST.

- Former WWE Superstar Darren Young, now using the name "No Days Off" Fred Rosser on the indies, is officially launching his new YouTube channel later today. Young talks about why he's launching the channel, videographers he's worked with and his return to the indies in New Jersey this weekend for the WrestlePro promotion. Young is set to face Impact star Fallah Bahh on Friday night in Union, NJ.