NJPW Star To Appear At ROH Supercard Of Honor, HonorClub Update, Adam Page Favorite Moments, More

- In the video above, one-third of the ROH World Six-Man Champions, Adam Page, gave some of his favorite ROH moments we as get closer to ROH's 16th Anniversay PPV. They included when he joined the Bullet Club and winning the Six-Man Titles with The Young Bucks. The 16th Anniversary PPV will be this Friday, be sure to join us for live coverage beginning at 9pm ET!

- ROH gave an update on their HonorClub streaming service that included beta-testing for Apple TV, Roku, Android TV channels, iOS, and Android apps. They expect all of these platforms to be available before Supercard of Honor XII in April. They are also working on their VOD Vault, which will include more classic matches from their first shows.

- ROH will be returning to New York City for a TV taping on June 2. Tickets will go on sale for HonorClub members today at 10am and to the general public on Friday at 10am ET.

- Tomohiro Ishii will be appearing on ROH Supercard of Honor XII on April 7. Ishii won the ROH World TV Championship back in 2016. No opponent has been named as of this writing.