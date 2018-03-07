WINC Podcast (3/7): WWE SmackDown Review With Matt Morgan, Ronda Rousey's Impact, John Cena

Matt Morgan, Raj Giri, and Glenn Rubenstein are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

- WWE SmackDown Review

- New Cruiserweight Tag Titles on the way?

- John Cena's upcoming schedule.

- Alberto El Patron meeting with WWE.

- The guys talk WWE using graphics and cell phone style promos.

- A look at recent ratings and if Ronda Rousey has had any impact yet.

- Matt on why he didn't like Dolph Ziggler calling AJ Styles a "Kid" in his promo.

- The Bar facing a new tag team at WrestleMania?

- The guys talk if WWE does another Superstar Shake-Up.

- Matt breaks down promos and putting over other opponents.

And more!

You can watch the full episode in the video above, or listen to it in the audio player below. You can subscribe to the Wrestling Inc. Podcast on iTunes and on YouTube.