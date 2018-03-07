Rey Mysterio - WWE Return Notes, Braun Strowman Catches Alexa Bliss (Video), 'With My Baby Tonight'

- WWE continues to tease something brewing between Mixed Match Challenge partners Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, who defeated Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso last night. Above is video of Bliss getting knocked into the arms of Braun twice during the match.

- As noted, Rey Mysterio suffered what is believed to be a torn left biceps at Friday's Northeast Wrestling event in Waterbury, CT. Rey was examined by doctors on Tuesday but there's no word yet on the severity of the injury. In a positive update on his condition, PWInsider notes that Rey is able to move his arms in ways he wouldn't if he had suffered a complete tear. On a related note, Rey continues to negotiate his WWE return with company officials and word is that the injury has not hurt the progress of those talks.

- 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett posted the following on Instagram about how his "With My Baby Tonight" single with "Road Dogg" BG James from 1996 is currently going through a surge in popularity. James also recently discussed how the song is becoming popular again. Jarrett wrote:

Never ever thought I'd be posting this picture; but, "With My Baby Tonight" is being played at baseball and hockey games, wrestling shows in the USA, Canada, and the UK; and I'm told it's actually climbing the download charts. Up next...radio play! @wweroaddogg @thebruceprichard #WithMyBabyTonight #Bullet