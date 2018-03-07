WrestlingInc.com

Ronda Rousey On Moves She Used To Take Out The Authority, SmackDown Social Score, Superstars Game

By Marc Middleton | March 07, 2018

- Above is new video from Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel with Woods, Big E and Becky Lynch taking on Renee Young, Rusev and Kofi Kingston in a game of Street Fighter V.

- Tuesday's WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind The Bachelor. SmackDown had a total of 1.085 million interactions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week - 58,000 unique interactions on Facebook, 934,000 unique interactions on Instagram and 92,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is down from last week's episode, which had a total of 1.263 million interactions - 69,000 interactions on Facebook, 1.052 million interactions on Instagram and 142,000 interactions on Twitter.

- As seen below, Ronda Rousey took to Twitter and noted that she used a judo Ura Nage to put Triple H through the table and a standing reverse kata guruma to take Stephanie McMahon out. Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will face Stephanie and Triple H in a tag team match at WrestleMania 34.



