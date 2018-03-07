- After reporting to the WWE Performance Center in January, India native Saurav Gurjar has taken time off from training to film a movie in Bulgaria.

The 33-year-old revealed his whereabouts in these posts on social media.

Everywhere white gold???? ???? ???? Bulgaria A post shared by SauravGurjar (@sauravgurjar) on Feb 25, 2018 at 8:03am PST

Gurjar, who according to WWE.com, is 6-foot-8 and 298 pounds, joined 33 male and female athletes from 18 countries last April in a four-day invitation-only tryout in Dubai. There, he impressed Performance Center coaches and trainers and earned himself a WWE developmental contract.

"I don't want money. I don't want fame," Gurjar told WWE.com at the tryout. "I want my dream."

Gurjar is best known in India for his portrayal of "Bheem" in the Hindi-language mythological TV drama Mahabharat (2013). He has a background in boxing and kickboxing, having been the Haryana State Boxing Champion before he started acting.

- NXT wrestler Big Boa revealed on Twitter that he is unable to train after suffering an injury to his AC joint (a joint at the top of the shoulder). However, he hopes to be back soon.

ACjoint Injured for 3 weeks without training?I will back training ASAP. pic.twitter.com/msQX3Gfebi — Yanbo Wang (@Bigboawwe) March 5, 2018

Big Boa, whose also identifies himself as Yanbo Wang, was part of a group of seven recruits from China that WWE signed to developmental contracts following a four-day tryout in Shangai in June 2016. He began training at the WWE Performance Center in February 2017 and wrestled his first match in July. He's wrestled about 10 matches since then, all at non-televised NXT live events in Florida, with his most notable victories coming against Chad Lail and Marcel Barthel. His last match took place on Feb. 10 in a loss to Barthel.

- In this video, Dakota Kai hypes WWE programming on Maori Television in her native New Zealand.