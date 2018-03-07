Sami Callihan Would Have Rather Quit Than Apologize To Fans For Eddie Edwards Baseball Bat Incident

Sami Callihan recently made a guest appearance on Busted Open Radio, hosted by Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca, during which he discussed a botched move that left fellow Impact Wrestling star Eddie Edwards with a broken orbital bone and a broken nose.

After losing the match against Edwards - which aired on March 1st but was taped in January - Callihan attacked his opponent with a steel chair and a baseball bat. He placed the chair on the prone Edwards' chest and hit it with the bat, but the bat ricocheted and struck Edwards squarely in the face, resulting in a rush to the hospital. Callihan, known to NXT fans as Solomon Crowe during his stint there, told the hosts that Impact management suggested that he address fans with remorse about the incident.

"If I have to apologize to the fans, I'm not coming and working for your company anymore," Callihan said. "Sh-t happens."

He went on to say he's being called "The Most Dangerous Man in Professional Wrestling," a moniker he seemed to relish.

"You know what, sure, call me that, because at the end of the day I know I'm one of the baddest MF'ers walking this planet today," Callihan noted. "I do not give a damn anymore. I'm at that point in my career where if you want to call me unsafe, call me unsafe. The fans want me unsafe, The boys in the back want to have insults about my work… You can look at my schedule and see I'm the most booked person on the planet. You can come find me and talk to me face to face, because that's how I deal with stuff, like a man."

When Bully Ray questioned him if he'd do the stunt again knowing the consequences, Callihan replied, "Absolutely! Why wouldn't I do this again? Boo-hoo, I hurt Eddie Edwards with a prop." He went on, saying, "everyone is going to tune in next week to see what happens next."

Impact did garner their highest ratings since last July for the episode, and the company has capitalized on the incident by posting footage online, despite the fact that the move drew ire on Twitter from the likes of industry veterans Jim Cornette, who questioned Callihan's training in a typically expletive-filled rant, and Kassius Ohno, who wrote on Twitter that Callihan "should be embarrassed. ASHAMED."

You can listen to Callihan's comments in the video below: