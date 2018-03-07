Rusev Teaches Lana To Eat Like A Monster (Video), WWE Partnership With Carl's Jr. & Hardee's, Stock

- WWE posted this video of Rusev teaching Lana to eat like a monster as they prepare to face SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in the Mixed Match Challenge next week.

- WWE stock was up 0.23% today, closing at $38.50 per share. Today's high was $39.09 and the low was $38.03. This is another new closing high.

- WWE announced the following partnership with Carl's Jr. & Hardee's restaurants today for WrestleMania 34: