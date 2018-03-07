Rusev Teaches Lana To Eat Like A Monster (Video), WWE Partnership With Carl's Jr. & Hardee's, Stock

- WWE posted this video of Rusev teaching Lana to eat like a monster as they prepare to face SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in the Mixed Match Challenge next week.
- WWE stock was up 0.23% today, closing at $38.50 per share. Today's high was $39.09 and the low was $38.03. This is another new closing high.
- WWE announced the following partnership with Carl's Jr. & Hardee's restaurants today for WrestleMania 34:
Carl's Jr. and Hardee's launch exclusive WWE cups
WWE Universe, head over to Carl's Jr. and Hardee's restaurants now, and with every purchase of a Cool Kids Combo Meal, you will receive a cup featuring one of your favorite WWE Superstars!
Cups are available in more than 1,500 participating restaurants in the United States, Canada and the Bahamas. The cups feature John Cena, Finn Bálor, AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, The New Day, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Naomi and Becky Lynch. Stop in and grab yours today!
Check out the Cool Kids WWE cups and visit carlscoolkids.com for more, including trivia and fun facts!
Stop by @CarlsJr & @Hardees to get YOUR signature @WWE Superstar cups! https://t.co/gGsrhrlC02— WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2018