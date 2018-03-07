John Cena On Why Wedding Is Back On, Rusev Plans To Spoil Nakamura's Dream Match, Shareholders

- Above is video of John Cena talking to Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb on NBC's "Today" show this morning. Cena talks about how he and Nikki Bella had a "point of disagreement" in their relationship but the wedding is back on as they got past the "point of disagreement" when Cena caved.

- WWE has announced that their annual stockholders meeting will take place on Thursday, April 19th at 10am from WWE HQ in Stamford, CT with Vince McMahon and other executives. WWE will elect 11 Directors during the meeting.

- Rusev tweeted the following on his singles match with Shinsuke Nakamura at Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view: