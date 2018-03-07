LIVE SPOILERS ** WWE NXT Tapings For March & April

Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for texting us the following WWE NXT TV spoilers from tonight's tapings at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida:

March 21st Episode:

* Staff members passed out Johnny Gargano signs to the crowd before the show began. Tommaso Ciampa comes out but the heat is big and it takes him a few minutes to start speaking. Ciampa brags on how Gargano is gone and will never be coming back to NXT. Ciampa takes it all in and is loving the heat. He goes to leave but stops to tear up some of the fan signs that were handed out, causing one younger girl to cry. Gargano suddenly attacks Ciampa from the crowd for a major pop. Security gets involved and escorts Gargano out of the arena as Ciampa sits in the ring looking angry

* Roderick Strong and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic first round match

* NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon defeated Aliyah in a non-title match. Shayna Baszler was on commentary. After the match, Baszler and Moon had a staredown while Baszler stood up at the announce table

* NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas attacks Raul Mendoza from behind as he is headed to the ring. Zelina Vega is with him. Almas is fired up as he cuts a promo in Spanish and English on Aleister Black

* Adam Cole defeated Kassius Ohno

March 28th Episode:

* NXT General Manager William Regal announces that the new NXT North American Title will be revealed at "Takeover: New Orleans" during WrestleMania 34 Week

* Ethan Carter III comes out for his NXT TV debut and says it's nice of Regal to create the new North American Title to give him on his debut. Regal says everyone is glad to have EC3 in NXT but he won't be handed anything like the rest of the NXT Superstars. Regal announces that EC3 and 5 other Superstars will compete in a Ladder Match at Takeover to determine the first-ever North American Title

* The Authors of Pain defeated The Street Profits in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic match

April 4th Episode: