WWE NXT Live Coverage: The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Kicks Off, Aleister Black

Will tonight be the night that @WWEAleister and @KillianDain finally settle their differences? Find out when they clash on #WWENXT, only on @WWENetwork! https://t.co/w0pnSra9qN pic.twitter.com/0h0wmGBTsL — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 7, 2018

- Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinnes, and Percy Watson welcome us in to tonight's show and preview Aleister Black vs. Killian Dain, and The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Authors of Pain vs. TM61 (Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Tournament Match)

Rezar and Akam go to work on Thorne right off the bat, but gets shoved into his own corner, Miller tags in, stereo russian leg sweep. Rezar heads to the floor, Thorn with a flip to the outside, clearing out AOP. Action back in the ring, Miller tries for a pin, barely two. Miller hits a couple chops, but Akam picks him and drives Miller into the corner. Rezar gets in there and swings away on Miller's head as we go to break.

Akam tags back in, leg drop off the second rope, cover, two. Miller in the wrong side of town as Akam stomps away at him. Miller with a DDT, but is moving really slowly to tag out. Thorne gets in there, big lariat, dropkick, and cannonball in the corner . Tries for a suplex on Rezar, nope, Thorne with some forearms, gets the suplex this time, pin, two. Rezar with a massive kick to Thorne's face. In comes Akam, powerbomb/neckbreaker combo, but Miller is able to break up the pin attempt. Side suplex by Thorne, Miller with a moonsault off the top rope, pin, Rezar breaks it up this time. Rezar powerbombs Thorne down on the apron! Ouch! Miller gets suplexed into the corner. Russian leg sweep/clothesline combo, pin, and that will do it.

Winners: Authors of Pain via Pinfall (Advances to the next round)



