WWE Cruiserweight Tag Title Design Leaks? (Photo), John Cena Quizzes Viewers, WWE NXT Dark Match

By Marc Middleton | March 07, 2018

- Above is another clip of John Cena hosting NBC's "Today" with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb earlier today. Cena joins the hosts and Jeremy Parsons for a game of "Who Knew?" to quiz fans on popular catchphrases, such as Cena's "you can't see me!" gesture. Winners in the game received a $100 gift card while all players received a Cena merchandise bundle, which included a signed hat.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University saw No Way Jose defeat Marcel Barthel.

- As noted, WWE is planning to introduce new Cruiserweight Tag Team Titles to the 205 Live brand some time after WrestleMania 34. Twitter user @BeltFanDan, who has been reliable in revealing a few title designs in the past, tweeted a photo of what the new tag team titles may look like, as seen below. It should be noted that this is an un-confirmed design at this point.


