Man Shot At The WWE Performance Center In 2015 Causes A Scene Outside Of Tonight's WWE NXT Tapings

Armando Alejandro Montalvo, the WWE fan who was shot outside of the WWE Performance Center on August 31st, 2015, appeared outside of tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University and caused a scene.

According to fans waiting outside of the venue before doors were opened, Montalvo was ranting about WWE, DX and about how Vince McMahon will have to shoot him again to stop him. Security was called but Montalvo jumped into a waiting car and drove away before they could catch up to him.

Montalvo had been on WWE's radar before the shooting after a history of bizarre behavior outside of the Performance Center. He had also posted several videos to social media, ranting on how he was obsessed with several female WWE Superstars, including AJ Lee and WWE Hall of Famer Lita. Some of Montalvo's videos had him spreading urine and feces on photos of WWE talents and on the outside of WWE buildings. Montalvo was shot by police who responded to a disturbance call at the Performance Center that day. Montalvo reportedly charged at one of the officers with a handful of rocks after a confrontation. He survived the shooting and has been wrapped up in the legal process since then, even as recent as January of this year. He was charged with trespassing, resisting arrest and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer for the incident at the Performance Center. Montalvo has had numerous run-ins with law enforcement since that incident and still makes daily references to WWE on social media, accusing Vince of being out to get him. Montalvo often posts videos of what he calls "wrestling promos" that mention WWE, Vince and numerous wrestlers.

