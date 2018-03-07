WrestlingInc.com

WWE NXT Ladder Match Participants Revealed, William Regal Confirms NXT Title Match, Dusty Classic

By Marc Middleton | March 07, 2018

- Above is new video of General Manager William Regal confirming Aleister Black vs. WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas as the main event for "Takeover: New Orleans" during WrestleMania 34 Weekend.

- The Authors of Pain defeated TM61 in the first round match of The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on tonight's NXT episode. They will go on to the second round to face the winners of The Street Profits vs. Heavy Machinery, which has been confirmed for next Wednesday's NXT episode.

WWE NXT Results (3/7): The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Kicks Off, Aleister Black Vs. Killian Dain
See Also
WWE NXT Results (3/7): The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Kicks Off, Aleister Black Vs. Killian Dain

- As noted, the first-ever NXT North American Champion will be crowned at "Takeover: New Orleans" with a six-man Ladder Match. WWE confirmed on their website that the match will feature Ethan Carter III, Ricochet, Adam Cole, The Velveteen Dream, Lars Sullivan and Killian Dain.


Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Fastlane Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top