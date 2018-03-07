WWE NXT Ladder Match Participants Revealed, William Regal Confirms NXT Title Match, Dusty Classic

- Above is new video of General Manager William Regal confirming Aleister Black vs. WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas as the main event for "Takeover: New Orleans" during WrestleMania 34 Weekend.

- The Authors of Pain defeated TM61 in the first round match of The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on tonight's NXT episode. They will go on to the second round to face the winners of The Street Profits vs. Heavy Machinery, which has been confirmed for next Wednesday's NXT episode.

- As noted, the first-ever NXT North American Champion will be crowned at "Takeover: New Orleans" with a six-man Ladder Match. WWE confirmed on their website that the match will feature Ethan Carter III, Ricochet, Adam Cole, The Velveteen Dream, Lars Sullivan and Killian Dain.