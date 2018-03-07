Spoilers: Major WWE NXT Changes For Takeover And The Dusty Rhodes Classic, Champion Set For Surgery

WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish was at tonight's NXT TV tapings but was on crutches after suffering a knee injury at a weekend live event. PWInsider reports that Fish is scheduled to undergo knee surgery later this week in Birmingham, AL.

There's no word yet on when Fish will be back from the surgery but it was announced at tonight's tapings that he and partner Kyle O'Reilly will put their titles on the line at "Takeover: New Orleans" during WrestleMania 34 Week.

In a change of plans, perhaps due to the injury, the finals of The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic came down to air on NXT TV instead of Takeover. Roderick Strong and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. The Authors of Pain was set to begin as the finals but Adam Cole and O'Reilly attacked both teams for the contest. NXT General Manager William Regal then announced a Triple Threat for Takeover with Dunne & Strong vs. The Authors of Pain vs. O'Reilly & Fish with the winners being crowned Dusty Classic winners and NXT Tag Team Champions.

Here's what looks to be the updated card for Takeover, which takes place on Saturday, April 7th from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Stay tuned for more updates & clarifications on the Takeover card.

NXT Title Match

Aleister Black vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

NXT Women's Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Ember Moon

NXT Tag Team Title Match, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

Roderick Strong & WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. The Authors of Pain vs. The Undisputed Era

Ladder Match to Crown the First-Ever NXT North American Champion

Ricochet vs. Ethan Carter III vs. Killian Dain vs. Lars Sullivan vs. Adam Cole vs. The Velveteen Dream

Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa