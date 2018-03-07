WWE NXT Star Gets UK Title Shot Next Week, Paul Ellering Warns Tag Team (Video), Sabbatelli & Moss

- As noted, the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic kicked off on this week's WWE NXT episode as The Authors of Pain defeated TM61. Above is new backstage video of Christy St. Cloud talking to Akam and Rezar with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering after the win. Ellering says there are a lot of hungry tag teams out there but none more hungry than The Authors. Ellering says this tournament is their road back to the NXT Tag Team Titles. He sends a warning to NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era to end the promo.

- As noted, next week's NXT episode will feature The Street Profits vs. Heavy Machinery in a Dusty Rhodes Classic match. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss vs. SAnitY in another tournament match has also been confirmed for next week. Adam Cole vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne with the title on the line will also air next Wednesday.

- Speaking of Moss and Sabbatelli, below is new backstage video of the duo talking about how they're going to win the Dusty Classic. Moss and Sabbatelli insist they are on the same page after recent issues.