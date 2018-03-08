John Cena Dresses As Teenage Girl On 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' (Video)

Ahead of WWE Fastlane, John Cena appeared on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night. The WWE Superstar appeared as the lead interview guest and joined host Jimmy Fallon for a sketch called "Ew!" where they play teenage girls constantly disgusted by things around them.

Fallon plays Sara, the star of a Teen Nick show that she does from the basement of her parent's house and invites her friends over as guests.

"I have to say, you look really different," Sara tells her friend Allison (John Cena), whom she hasn't seen in three years.

"Yeah, I had a little bit of a growth spurt. My mom says I'm going through some changes," Allison says.

She goes on to explain that she was moved to the bottom row of her cheerleading squad and was being recruited by the football team. They later danced to Bruno Mars' "Finesse."

You can watch the sketch in its entirety in the video below.

During the interview part of his appearance, Cena said he doesn't know how to top getting engaged at WrestleMania last year.

As the interview closed, Fallon taught Cena a dance move he learned from Madonna.