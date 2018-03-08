Konnan Undergoing Hip Replacement Surgery, Impact Stars Reveal Their Favorite Cereal, Booker T

- Impact Wrestling star Konnan revealed on Twitter that he is undergoing hip replacement surgery today.

Early morning surgery for hip replacement...#LetsDoThis — Konnan (@Konnan5150) March 8, 2018

It was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter last October that Konnan, who is now 54 years old, planned on having a retirement tour after surgery.

Konnan previously underwent hip replacement surgery in early 2007, and his appearances in TNA from then on as the mouthpiece of LAX saw him frequently appear in a wheelchair. During an interview with the New York Daily News talking about drug abuse among wrestlers, Konnan believed his hip degenerated after years of steroid abuse and the physical toll of wrestling. He also said painkillers and anti-inflammatory drugs ruined his kidney, leading him to undergo kidney transplant surgery in July 2007.

