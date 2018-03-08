Robbie E Launching Unique Wrestling Podcast, Darren Young's First YouTube Video, Candice Michelle

- Former Impact Wrestling star Robbie E is the latest wrestler to have his own podcast. However, his will be different as his guests will be those who vanished from the wrestling scene and/or had brief runs on television.

His podcast is called Why It Ended with Robbie E and will drop every Wednesday on iTunes and other podcast providers.

I know, I get it... there are so many #wrestlingpodcasts ... BUT, this is different! This is mine! Proud to announce I have signed a contract with @MLW and 1 week from today MY show "Why it ended" debuts on the #mlwnetwork ... pic.twitter.com/dFWQtZt7mH — Robbie E (@RobbieEImpact) March 7, 2018

This #podcast will have weekly guests that ya probably have forgotten about, guys and gals who have vanished and aren't on the scene nor have been since there short lived tv runs (some really short)... — Robbie E (@RobbieEImpact) March 7, 2018

This drops every Wednesday at 6:00 A.M. on @itunes and all your other podcast providers as well as https://t.co/mNT9atW8eV I PROMISE it's unlike any podcast that you have heard and we know you will enjoy and learn from these great unheard stories... #wrestlingpodcast #whyitended — Robbie E (@RobbieEImpact) March 7, 2018

- Fred Rosser, formerly known as Darren Young in WWE, has launched a YouTube channel.

Hey Guys, I finally just launched my YouTube and I'm super excited to share my life and my experiences with you. My #Youtube is under "Fred Rosser" or you can access it by going to my website in my bio and going to the "multimedia" tab. Thanks for the support.?? #blockthehate pic.twitter.com/KLSFwGpH9a — nodaysoff fred rosser (@realfredrosser) March 7, 2018

You can check out his first YouTube video below.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion also launched an official website, RealFredRosser.com.

- Former WWE star Candice Michelle is scheduled to appear at the Frank & Son Collectible Show (19649 E San Jose Ave City of Industry, California 91748) on Saturday, March 31 for an autograph signing. The one-time WWE Women's Champion will also be holding a free Q&A session and she's promising "a big surprise."