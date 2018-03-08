WrestlingInc.com

Robbie E Launching Unique Wrestling Podcast, Darren Young's First YouTube Video, Candice Michelle

By Daniel Pena | March 08, 2018

- Former Impact Wrestling star Robbie E is the latest wrestler to have his own podcast. However, his will be different as his guests will be those who vanished from the wrestling scene and/or had brief runs on television.

His podcast is called Why It Ended with Robbie E and will drop every Wednesday on iTunes and other podcast providers.




- Fred Rosser, formerly known as Darren Young in WWE, has launched a YouTube channel.


You can check out his first YouTube video below.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion also launched an official website, RealFredRosser.com.

- Former WWE star Candice Michelle is scheduled to appear at the Frank & Son Collectible Show (19649 E San Jose Ave City of Industry, California 91748) on Saturday, March 31 for an autograph signing. The one-time WWE Women's Champion will also be holding a free Q&A session and she's promising "a big surprise."

