The ROH 16th Anniversary PPV will take place tomorrow from Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. Remember to join us at 8:30pm ET for live coverage!
Headlining the card, Dalton Castle will defend the ROH World Championship against Jay Lethal. Lethal has been working his way back for months to get another crack at the title. Also, the ROH World Tag Team Titles and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles will be defended. Below is the full card for tomorrow's show:
ROH World Championship
Dalton Castle (c) with The Boys vs. Jay Lethal
ROH World Tag Team Championship
Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Briscoes
ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship
The Young Bucks and Adam Page (c) vs. SoCal Unsensored (Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian, and Christopher Daniels)
Cody vs. Matt Taven
Flip Gordon vs. Hiromu Takahashi
Punishment Martinez vs. Marty Scurll
Pre-Show - Women of Honor Tournament Match
Sumie Sakai vs. Hana Kimura
Pre-Show - Women of Honor Tournament Match
Tenille Dashwood vs. Brandi Rhodes
You can watch the show on traditional PPV or Fite.tv for $34.99. You can also sign-up for ROH's HonorClub streaming service to watch the PPV. Both Pre-Show matches will air live on ROH's Facebook page at 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT.
(Video courtesy of ROH)