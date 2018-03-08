The ROH 16th Anniversary PPV will take place tomorrow from Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. Remember to join us at 8:30pm ET for live coverage!

Headlining the card, Dalton Castle will defend the ROH World Championship against Jay Lethal. Lethal has been working his way back for months to get another crack at the title. Also, the ROH World Tag Team Titles and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles will be defended. Below is the full card for tomorrow's show:

ROH World Championship

Dalton Castle (c) with The Boys vs. Jay Lethal

ROH World Tag Team Championship

Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Briscoes

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship

The Young Bucks and Adam Page (c) vs. SoCal Unsensored (Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian, and Christopher Daniels)

Cody vs. Matt Taven

Flip Gordon vs. Hiromu Takahashi

Punishment Martinez vs. Marty Scurll

Pre-Show - Women of Honor Tournament Match

Sumie Sakai vs. Hana Kimura

Pre-Show - Women of Honor Tournament Match

Tenille Dashwood vs. Brandi Rhodes

You can watch the show on traditional PPV or Fite.tv for $34.99. You can also sign-up for ROH's HonorClub streaming service to watch the PPV. Both Pre-Show matches will air live on ROH's Facebook page at 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT.

(Video courtesy of ROH)