Ricochet's First Major WWE NXT Feud, Hulk Hogan Vs. Gawker Coming To Film Or TV, The Bella Twins

- The Bella Twins and their Birdiebee company are celebrating International Women's Day and Women's History Month with a new #BeeFearless campaign on social media. Details are at this link and in the video above.

- Deadline reports that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's legal battle with the Gawker website and founder Nick Denton, and tech titan Peter Thiel, is being developed for a feature film or limited series. David A. Neuman's Blackrock Production has acquired rights to develop and produce Ryan Holiday's "Conspiracy: Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker and the Anatomy of Intrigue" book, which was just released last Tuesday and was written with access & cooperation from Hogan, Thiel, Denton, Hogan's lawyer Charles Harder and others. The civil case led to Hogan receiving a $140 million judgment against Gawker Media.

See Also News On How Much Hulk Hogan Wanted For Bullet Club Appearance With NJPW

- As speculated, WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream's recent negative comments on the indies are apparently building to a feud with newcomer Ricochet. We now know that Dream, Ricochet, Adam Cole, Lars Sullivan, Killian Dain and Ethan Carter III will compete in a Ladder Match at "Takeover: New Orleans" to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion.

WWE picked up on recent social media jabs between Dream and Ricochet, as seen below: