Alistair Overeem Booked For UFC 225, UFC 222 Video Recap, UFC 223 Fight Card

- The latest preview for UFC "Thrill and the Agony" takes us back to UFC 222 and features some very intense moments from the card. First up, Brian Ortega and his corner celebrate a stunning first round knockout over Frankie Edgar. We also see the real-time reaction of Edgar's corner to the loss.

Cris Cyborg is also featured, as she defended her female featherweight belt with a first round knockout over Yana Kunitskaya. The complete episode airs on UFC Fight Pass.

- Alistair Overeem will try to get back on track against Curtis Blaydes this June at UFC 225. The heavyweights were added to the card, which takes place June 9 from the United Center.

Overeem, a former Strikeforce champion and UFC title challenger, suffered a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou to close out 2017. Blaydes has won two in a row, with his lone career setback coming to Ngannou.

The card does not yet have a main event, but former UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza takes on Claudia Gadelha and flyweight title challenger Joseph Benavidez meets Sergio Pettis in previously announced bouts.

- Next month, the UFC heads to Brooklyn for UFC 223. Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov are expected to meet for the undisputed lightweight championship after Conor McGregor is stripped of the belt.

The complete fight card has been set, with bouts airing live on UFC Fight Pass, FOX Sports 1 and pay-per-view on April 7.

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

Interim UFC Lightweight Championship

Tony Ferguson (ic) vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC Strawweight Championship

Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

* Featherweight: Renato Moicano vs. Calvin Kattar

* Lightweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Anthony Pettis

* Lightweight: Al Iaquinta vs. Paul Felder

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

* Strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Felice Herrig

* Flyweight: Ray Borg vs. Brandon Moreno

* Lightweight: Joe Lauzon vs. Chris Guretzemacher

* Female Flyweight: Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Bec Rawlings

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6 p.m. ET)

* Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Artem Lobov

* Lightweight: Evan Dunham vs. Mairbek Taiusmov

* Featherweight: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Kyle Bochniak

* Light Heavyweight: Devin Clark vs. Mike Rodriguez