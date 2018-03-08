WrestlingInc.com

Recently Released WWE Star Claims He's Retiring, Takes Shot At Wrestler For Criminal Record

By Raj Giri | March 08, 2018

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann was venting on Twitter yesterday. Swann was apparently frustrated over not being able to get booked by some independent wrestling promoters and took a shot at CZW wrestler Nick Gage, who was sentenced to five years in prison in 2010 for a bank robbery. Swann wrote, "Oh we cant a accused person on our show....oh lets get this bank robber on lol"

That led to this exchange with Gage:





Swann was arrested and charged for false imprisonment/kidnapping and misdemeanor battery (touching or striking) after an incident with his wife Vannarah Riggs, who currently works for Impact Wrestling as Su Yung, in mid-December. Swann was driving a car with Riggs and apparently began to critique her performance at a wrestling show earlier in the night. Swann supposedly got angry and Riggs jumped out of the car because she was worried that the argument was going to escalate. Swann allegedly stopped the car in traffic and yelled for her to return before putting her in a headlock and dragging her back to the vehicle. The car was apparently not in park, and it crashed into a telephone pole. Swann denied physically touching Riggs and the couple reconciled shortly after. Riggs also chimed in on Twitter yesterday, tweeting:


Swann later claimed that he would be retiring after fulfilling his current bookings, although he could be joking. He wrote:



Ryan Lindon and Rich Duckk contributed to this article.

