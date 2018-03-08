Recently Released WWE Star Claims He's Retiring, Takes Shot At Wrestler For Criminal Record

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann was venting on Twitter yesterday. Swann was apparently frustrated over not being able to get booked by some independent wrestling promoters and took a shot at CZW wrestler Nick Gage, who was sentenced to five years in prison in 2010 for a bank robbery. Swann wrote, "Oh we cant a accused person on our show....oh lets get this bank robber on lol"

That led to this exchange with Gage:

Oh we cant a accused person on our show....oh lets get this bank robber on lol — Richard Swann (@GottaGetSwann) March 7, 2018

if you got something to say just say it bud you aint gonna hurt my feelings cuz i dont have any but if you got a problem we can definetly solve it real quick let me know @GottaGetSwann MDK https://t.co/vJpODjFlxJ — Nick FN Gage (@thekingnickgage) March 7, 2018

All im tryin to say is promoters are fickle thats all. I aint never had no problem with you my brotha. — Richard Swann (@GottaGetSwann) March 7, 2018

When did you talk to her about this? — Richard Swann (@GottaGetSwann) March 8, 2018

Swann was arrested and charged for false imprisonment/kidnapping and misdemeanor battery (touching or striking) after an incident with his wife Vannarah Riggs, who currently works for Impact Wrestling as Su Yung, in mid-December. Swann was driving a car with Riggs and apparently began to critique her performance at a wrestling show earlier in the night. Swann supposedly got angry and Riggs jumped out of the car because she was worried that the argument was going to escalate. Swann allegedly stopped the car in traffic and yelled for her to return before putting her in a headlock and dragging her back to the vehicle. The car was apparently not in park, and it crashed into a telephone pole. Swann denied physically touching Riggs and the couple reconciled shortly after. Riggs also chimed in on Twitter yesterday, tweeting:

.... — Richard Swann (@GottaGetSwann) March 8, 2018

Swann later claimed that he would be retiring after fulfilling his current bookings, although he could be joking. He wrote:

After all the bookings ive taken im so scared to step in the ring but i cant wait lol. But after there done i will be retiring. Thank you for taking the chance on my name — Richard Swann (@GottaGetSwann) March 8, 2018

Damn i lost the dream job. Well even though im gonna be blown up as f--k i cant wait to wrestle again — Richard Swann (@GottaGetSwann) March 8, 2018

