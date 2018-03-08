Top WWE NXT Star Back In The Ring, Stars Respond To WrestleMania 34 Invite, WWE Congratulates Eve

- Injured WWE NXT Superstar Drew McIntyre has been training in the ring at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week, according to PWInsider. Drew has been out of action with a torn bicep since November and word then was that he would be back in the ring some time in April.

- WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering and Goldust are the latest stars to respond to the WrestleMania 34 open invitation from RAW Tag Team Sheamus. As noted, word is that The Bar will be challenged at WrestleMania by two Superstars who are not a team yet. Below are comments from Goldust and Ellering, who sent a warning on behalf of The Authors of Pain:

#AOP ???? currently putting finishing touches on "Domain of Dominance" chapter. Next we are going to do a chapter on Obituaries.? https://t.co/AOuJlcZyze — Paul Ellering (@PaulElleringWWE) March 7, 2018

- As seen below, WWE congratulated former Divas Champion Eve Torres Gracie as she and husband Rener Gracie are expecting their second child. WWE wrote: