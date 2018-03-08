Matt Hardy Vs. Bray Wyatt 'Ultimate Deletion' Match Reportedly Being Filmed Today, Jeff Hardy Update

The Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt "Ultimate Deletion" match is reportedly being filmed today at Hardy's Compund in Cameron, North Carolina, according to a report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider. Hardy had challenged Wyatt to the match on last Monday's RAW, and it is expected to air on RAW sometime before WrestleMania

It was noted that there is no official word on if Senor Benjamin, Reby Hardy and King Maxel will be appearing in the segment, although Hardy posted the tweet below "convoking" his old cohorts. It was also noted that it's not known if Jeff Hardy will appear, although he would be able to. Jeff has been out of action since suffering a torn right rotator cuff in September, and PWInsider added that while it's not clear if WWE has cleared him to return to action, he is scheduled to visit the WWE Performance Center later this month. Jeff did appear in a backstage segment on RAW 25 in January.

Hardy has also been teasing a transition from his "WOKEN" character to his original "BROKEN" gimmick that he used in TNA. As we first exclusively reported, Hardy reached a deal with Anthem Sports in early January to own all of the core characters created in TNA associated with the "Broken" gimmick.

It's time to CONVOKE my TRUSTED Platoon.



Queen Rebecca

Senor Benjamin

Vanguard 1

King Maxel

Lord Wolfgang

Skarsgård



The SACRED Land of DELETION, The #HardyCompound, will be where Bray Wyatt is sentenced to The #UltimateDELETION. pic.twitter.com/OaVcrIIzqS — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 6, 2018

"W" is gonna start sounding like "BR"..



MARAVILLOSO! — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 8, 2018

Source: PWInsider