Baron Corbin On John Cena Being Added To Fastlane, Andre The Giant Battle Royal Cancellation Rumors

SmackDown Live superstar Baron Corbin was recently interviewed by Planeta Wrestling, which you can watch in the video above. Corbin gave his opinion on the rumors of WWE cancelling the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34.

Corbin made his main roster debut two years ago at WrestleMania 32 and won the Andre The Giant Battle Royal on his first night. He said he was unaware of the rumors of the match possibly being cancelled, but if that is the case he will be disappointed.

"I haven't heard anything of that sort so I have no idea, but I think it's an important thing to be a part of WrestleMania so I hope it does stick around if that's in question," Corbin said. "There's some names on that trophy like Big Show and Cesaro, guys that have proved themselves, so I'd love to see it continue on."

At Fastlane this Sunday, Corbin will compete for the WWE Championship in a six-pack challenge against champion AJ Styles, John Cena, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. He was asked about Cena "stealing" a spot in the match despite being a free agent and still appearing on RAW. Corbin said he respects how Cena earned his opportunity to be in the match.

"He didn't steal it, he earned it. I'm not happy about it because we all know what he's capable of, he's capable of beating the best of the best. I don't want to see him in there, I wish he would've stayed over on RAW, but his opportunity didn't happen there so he came over here and he's trying to make a name for himself in the six-pack challenge," he said. "I don't blame him because I would do the same thing if it was possible, if I missed an opportunity I would do everything I could to get another one. I think he's very smart in the way that he's playing it. I'm not someone who's gonna cry about this being fair or unfair because life is not fair and I like it that way, I like watching people whine about it."

Corbin said he relishes the opportunity to get his hands on Cena again. He feels he has some unfinished business with him after suffering multiple missteps against Cena in 2017.

"He earned his way into the six-pack challenge and he's gonna pay for it," he said. "I owe him a few beatings from costing me my Money In The Bank briefcase to SummerSlam, when I unfortunately got beat by him. I look forward to throwing him around, maybe I'll put him through a table or two."

Source: Planeta Wrestling