Sheamus Re-Issues WrestleMania Challenge, Ronda Rousey - The Authority Alternate Footage, WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | March 08, 2018

- Above is alternate footage from Monday's RAW brawl with Triple H & Stephanie McMahon and Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle. The two teams will do battle in one months at WrestleMania 34.

- WWE stock was down 1.53% today, closing at $37.91 per share. Today's high was $38.77 and the low was $37.80.

Backstage Update On WrestleMania Plans For Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn, No WM Title Match For The Bar?
- RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus took to Twitter today to re-issue the WrestleMania 34 open invitation from The Bar. He wrote:


