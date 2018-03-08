Sheamus Re-Issues WrestleMania Challenge, Ronda Rousey - The Authority Alternate Footage, WWE Stock

- Above is alternate footage from Monday's RAW brawl with Triple H & Stephanie McMahon and Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle. The two teams will do battle in one months at WrestleMania 34.

- WWE stock was down 1.53% today, closing at $37.91 per share. Today's high was $38.77 and the low was $37.80.

- RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus took to Twitter today to re-issue the WrestleMania 34 open invitation from The Bar. He wrote: