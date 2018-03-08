- The San Juan Journal has an interview with 2018 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Lisa Moretti, a.k.a. Ivory. Moretti has been living on San Juan Island since 2000, and even appeared in the local community theater's production of the musical, Chicago. In the interview, she discussed her family's response to her upcoming induction.

"It wasn't until after I told my family, and seeing how excited they were, that I realized what a big deal it was," Moretti said. "I am honored to be a part of that awesome talent, and to have experienced some of the pinnacle moments of the evolution of women's wrestling."

- The New Day will be at the World of Wheels Chicago in the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois this Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. You can get more details at autorama.com.

- NXT stars Sage Beckett and Abbey Laith, f.k.a. Kimber Lee, have been released from WWE, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Laith signed with the company in December of 2016. Although she was a part of the Mae Young Classic last year, she never appeared wrestled a singles match on NXT television, although she appeared in two Battle Royals, with the last one being at the NXT tapings last October. The reason for her release is not known. Laith posted the tweet below seemingly responding to her release, using a quote from the Rocky Balboa movie:

Beckett, f.k.a. Rosie Lottalove in TNA, signed with WWE in January of 2017 and also worked the Mae Young Classic. She tweeted:

I've given my body for 13 years, now it's time to use my brain. ???? #thankyou — Sage (@SageBeckettWWE) March 8, 2018

@KOllomani contributed to this article.