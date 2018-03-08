Luke Harper Reveals Who Came Up With The Mallets For The Bludgeon Brothers

AllWrestling.com Week In Review had a chance to interview Luke Harper, whose new movie, Mohawk, is out now on iTunes and Amazon. They sent us these highlights:

His new movie, Mohawk:

"I think that this a period piece that is not your typical good guy's bad guys, white man chasing Native American story. It is a relevant story to what's happening in today's world and it is a thought-provoking piece that will make you wonder who's good and who's bad."

His knee brace in the film:

"So that was written into the movie before they even sought me out. So when we did the interview, he was like; hey the character in the movie has a knee brace, would that deter you at all? And I was like, here's the thing, I have a knee brace on right now because I am rehabbing. So, no it is actually fine. And so he's like, we need you to limp, and I said yeah, yeah no problem."

Origins of The Bludgeon Brothers:

"That came about with me and [Rowan] being frustrated with sitting backstage. Meeting with Vince [McMahon] and brainstorming to the point that this was born. And basically, when he told us we could carry giant mallets around, we said, 'Sold!'"

His Wyatt Family dirty tank top:

"If you're a fan of Indie wrestling at all, you can go back to I think 2007 - 2008 and you can see me wrestle CHIKARA. And you can see me wrestle in a tank top and you can see me wrestle in a tank top that doesn't look like the one I have in WWE. But it's the same one.... People don't believe me. I have three tank tops which I wrung terribly, fixed them many times. I had people rip them in the ring and swear at them and I'd fix them. And they're hanging in my closet now... always washed.

"So back in CHIKARA, I used to have to wipe the floors with them to get them to fall apart and eventually after so many washes the color would just stick, and I kept them. So a lot of people don't believe me but it's very true. Ask, my wife she is not happy about it."

