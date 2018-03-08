Ric Flair On John Cena Breaking His Record, Rusev Day And Lana Watch 2015 Match (Video), WWE Socks

- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playback with Rusev, Lana and Aiden English re-watching Rusev's 2015 Fastlane win over John Cena.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair spoke with Revolt earlier this week to promote his appearance in the "Ric Flair Drip" music video for the single from Offset, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin. Flair also commented on John Cena tying his record as 16-time world champion and possibly breaking the record:

"I think it's great. If anybody deserves that honor, it's John. He's a trooper. 16 years, no time off, very unselfish, the king of Make-A-Wish, [he's] just a great guy. He's the flagship. He has done everything that it takes. John completely devoted and committed to being the flagship for the company and he is. So if he wins 17, I'll be happy for him. I'll be the person to shake his hand."

- Ringside Collectibles tweeted these photos of new WWE Superstar socks by Odd Sox that are being sold. They currently have single pairs for sale at $11.99.