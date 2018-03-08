Impact Changes PPV Plans Due To WWE Extreme Rules, Wendy's Tweets Impact Fan, Tonight's Crossroads

- Above is a preview for tonight's Impact Wrestling Crossroads episode and below are matches being advertised:

* Johnny Impact vs. World Champion Austin Aries

* X Division Champion Taiji Ishimori vs. Grand Champion Matt Sydal

* Allie vs. Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness

* Cult of Lee vs. Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX

* Bobby Lashley vs. oVe

- While not officially announced, Impact officials had been planning the Slammiversary pay-per-view for July 15th in Orlando but those plans were changed due to WWE holding their Extreme Rules pay-per-view that same day, according to PWInsider. No word yet on when Slammiversary will be held.

- Impact received a bit of a nod from the Wendy's Twitter account today, as seen below. The Wendy's Twitter account often responds to pro wrestling related tweets and has gone viral for it several times over the past few years.