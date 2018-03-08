WrestlingInc.com

Impact Wrestling Crossroads Live Coverage: Austin Aries Vs. Johnny Impact, Title Vs. Title Match

By Joshua Gagnon | March 08, 2018

Welcome to our live coverage of Impact: Crossroads on POP, which will begin at 8pm ET! Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tap for tonight's show.



Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Fastlane Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top