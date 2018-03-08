Ronda Rousey's WrestleMania 34 Match, Trish Stratus Talks Rumble Look, NFL Stars At WWE PC (Photos)

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34.

- WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has an article on her website looking at how designer Madi Styles came up with her return gear for the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. Styles is the woman behind many of Trish's iconic looks from her career. Trish noted that she wanted to use her new Wonder Stratus logo that she revealed at RAW 25. That logo was created by Joe Malczan of Over By Design.

"I had two things in my mind once I confirmed I would be a part of the first-ever all women's Royal Rumble – 'can I go in the ring still and what am I going to wear??'," Trish said. "Once my ring training was under way and I was sure I could pull this off, I contacted Madi. Considering the last time we spoke was when she created one of my outfits almost 10 years ago, we picked up right where we left off and we started a conversation about what to create."

- NFL players from the Oakland Raiders were at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for a tour this week. WWE Coach Matt Bloom tweeted the following photos: