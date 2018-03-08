Double Champion Crowned On Tonight's Impact Crossroads

Impact Grand Champion Matt Sydal won the Impact X Division Championship against Taiji Ishimori on tonight's episode of Impact: Crossroads to become a double champion.
This is Sydal's first time winning the title. Ishimori won it back in January on an episode of Impact. Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!
You can see how the title changed hands in the videos above and below:
.@taiji_ishimori right on target! #IMPACTonPOP #Crossroads pic.twitter.com/bzvhQQbKKd— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) March 9, 2018
With so much on the line @taiji_ishimori is breaking out some unique power offense. #Crossroads pic.twitter.com/QehSxtBodT— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 9, 2018
Golden! #IMPACTonPOP #Crossroads pic.twitter.com/KxXLUkPRfP— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) March 9, 2018
.@findevan dropping the double knees! #IMPACTonPOP #Crossroads pic.twitter.com/vwosv1BuxI— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) March 9, 2018
Ishimori misses with the 450 Splash opening the door for @findevan to connect with the Shooting Star Press. #Crossroads pic.twitter.com/C3b96QA7EL— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 9, 2018
Namaste. #IMPACTonPOP #Crossroads pic.twitter.com/OKjmLF7YnE— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) March 9, 2018