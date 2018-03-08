WrestlingInc.com

Double Champion Crowned On Tonight's Impact Crossroads

By Joshua Gagnon | March 08, 2018

Impact Grand Champion Matt Sydal won the Impact X Division Championship against Taiji Ishimori on tonight's episode of Impact: Crossroads to become a double champion.

This is Sydal's first time winning the title. Ishimori won it back in January on an episode of Impact. Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can see how the title changed hands in the videos above and below:








