Double Champion Crowned On Tonight's Impact Crossroads

Impact Grand Champion Matt Sydal won the Impact X Division Championship against Taiji Ishimori on tonight's episode of Impact: Crossroads to become a double champion.

This is Sydal's first time winning the title. Ishimori won it back in January on an episode of Impact. Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can see how the title changed hands in the videos above and below:

With so much on the line @taiji_ishimori is breaking out some unique power offense. #Crossroads pic.twitter.com/QehSxtBodT — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 9, 2018