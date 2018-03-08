Big Title Change On Tonight's Impact Crossroads

Allie won the Impact Knockouts Championship against Laurel Van Ness on tonight's episode of Impact: Crossroads.
This is Allie's second time winning the title. Van Ness won it back in December in a match against Rosemary after Gail Kim retired and vacated the title. Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!
You can see how the title changed hands in the videos above and below:
