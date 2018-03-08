Rey Mysterio Injury Update, WWE NXT North American Title Match, Heavy Machinery On The Dusty Classic

- As noted, the WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event during WrestleMania 34 Weekend will feature a six-man Ladder Match to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion - Adam Cole vs. Killian Dain vs. Lars Sullivan vs. Ethan Carter III vs. The Velveteen Dream vs. Ricochet. Cathy Kelley looks at the big news in this new WWE Now video.

- As noted, Rey Mysterio suffered an injury at a Northeast Wrestling event over the weekend. Rey was seen by doctors earlier this week and F4Wonline.com now reports that Rey suffered a Grade One partial tear of the left biceps. The injury is not serious but there's no word yet on when Rey may be back in action. We also noted that the injury was not putting a hold on Rey's negotiations with WWE as the two sides continue to discuss his return.

- Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic of Heavy Machinery took to Twitter and wrote the following on next week's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic match against The Street Profits: