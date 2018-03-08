First LU Stars Revealed For Impact Vs. LU Show, Feast Or Fired Match Returning, Lashley - Brian Cage

- Above is tonight's match between Lashley and oVe. Originally, Eddie Edwards was scheduled to be in this but as we saw last week his orbital bone and nose were broken thanks to a baseball bat swing from Sami Callihan. Callihan has said in interviews he isn't sorry for what he did to Edwards. Lashley instead took on the team himself, until Brian Cage came to the ring and became his partner. Cage and Lashley would win the match, Lashley went to shake Cage's hand, but Cage ended up just heading to the back.

- It was announced Pentagon Jr. and Fenix are the first two Lucha Underground stars to be involved in the Impact vs. Lucha Underground event on April 6 at 9pm ET. The show will air live on Twitch.

ICYMI: Earlier today we announced that @PENTAELZEROM and @ReyFenixMx are the first two @LuchaElRey stars that will appear at IMPACT vs. Lucha Underground on April 6th at @wrestlecon in New Orleans. #Crossroads



TICKETS: https://t.co/ngBxRBk0PE pic.twitter.com/gGIiSkCFiC — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 9, 2018

- The "Feast or Fired" Match will be returning next week on Impact. In this match, one wrestler will be fired while the other three will receive title shots.