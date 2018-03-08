WrestlingInc.com

Ethan Carter III Makes WWE NXT Debut At Live Event, Pete Dunne Defends The WWE UK Title (Photos)

By Marc Middleton | March 08, 2018

Tonight's WWE NXT live event in Dade City, Florida saw Ethan Carter III make is in-ring debut for the brand. EC3 defeated Kassius Ohno in singles action.

The Dade City live event also saw a rare appearance by WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, who retained his title over Oney Lorcan in what was said to be the match of the night.

EC3 Says He Feels Redeemed Following WWE Return
See Also
EC3 Says He Feels Redeemed Following WWE Return

Stay tuned as we will have full results from the event soon.

Below are photos from both matches plus comments from Chris Dijak on Lorcan vs. Dunne:





Garry Sponseller contributed to this article.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Fastlane Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top