Ethan Carter III Makes WWE NXT Debut At Live Event, Pete Dunne Defends The WWE UK Title (Photos)

Tonight's WWE NXT live event in Dade City, Florida saw Ethan Carter III make is in-ring debut for the brand. EC3 defeated Kassius Ohno in singles action.

The Dade City live event also saw a rare appearance by WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, who retained his title over Oney Lorcan in what was said to be the match of the night.

Below are photos from both matches plus comments from Chris Dijak on Lorcan vs. Dunne:

This match is for the UK Title!! #NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/KDwCJv9O45 — CM Smiley (@smileybabiboo) March 9, 2018

Garry Sponseller contributed to this article.