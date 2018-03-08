WrestlingInc.com

WWE NXT Live Event Results From Dade City (3/8): Six-Woman Main Event, EC3 Debut, WWE UK Title, More

By Marc Middleton | March 08, 2018
Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Dade City, Florida:

* No Way Jose defeated Adrian Jaoude

* Dakota Kai defeated Aliyah

* Raul Mendoza defeated Dan Matha

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Riddick Moss

* Ethan Carter III defeated Kassius Ohno

* SAnitY defeated Heavy Machinery

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne retained over Oney Lorcan in the match of the night

* Kairi Sane, Candice LeRae and Jessie Elaban defeated Shayna Baszler, Reina Gonzalez and Vanessa Borne

