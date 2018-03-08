WWE NXT Live Event Results From Dade City (3/8): Six-Woman Main Event, EC3 Debut, WWE UK Title, More

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Dade City, Florida:
* No Way Jose defeated Adrian Jaoude
* Dakota Kai defeated Aliyah
* Raul Mendoza defeated Dan Matha
* The Velveteen Dream defeated Riddick Moss
* Ethan Carter III defeated Kassius Ohno
* SAnitY defeated Heavy Machinery
* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne retained over Oney Lorcan in the match of the night
* Kairi Sane, Candice LeRae and Jessie Elaban defeated Shayna Baszler, Reina Gonzalez and Vanessa Borne