UFC Books Female Title Fight, Former UFC Champion Moving To New Division, UFC Connected

- The second episode of "UFC Connected" has been released, as Nick Peet gives us a history lesson of MMA in England. The promotion returns to London next Saturday with Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Volkov in the main event.

Jack Marshman relives his debut, Dan Hardy goes through a list of memorable Octagon moments from London and Darren Till talks about his breakout 2017 and climb up the rankings.

- Amanda Nunes vs. Cris Cyborg is officially off for the time being, as Nunes will defend her bantamweight title against Raquel Pennington at UFC 224. The bout was made official by the promotion for the May 12 event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

After Cyborg defended her featherweight title with a first round finish of Yana Kunitskaya at UFC 222, UFC president Dana White said the bout with Nunes was the one to make. However, Cyborg mentioned needing more time off and hinted at July for a return to action.

Nunes is on a six-fight win streak, including a successful title defense vs. Valentina Shevchenko last year. Pennington has won each of her last four, highlighted by a win over former champion Miesha Tate.

- Luke Rockhold's next fight will come in a new weight class, as the former UFC middleweight champion told The MMA Hour that he'll compete at light heavyweight. Rockhold suffered a loss to Yoel Romero last month.

"I don't see me coming back, man," Rockhold said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "The weight cut is too much on me. As you get older, your bones get bigger. The last couple cuts have been pretty brutal. I had trouble regulating my body temperature and all that. It's not fun. I'm a different fighter at 205."

Rockhold is also a former Strikeforce champion and is 16-4 overall.