While the Allied Powers team of Lex Luger and the British Bulldog was short-lived, they are still mentioned on social media in a positive light. Recently, a user stated that "Lex Luger & Davey Boy Smith were everyone a kid from the 90s wanted as a tag team." Although this was a simple comment from a fan, it took a sharp turn in a totally different direction. Scott Hall responded to this tweet, which is now deleted, writing, "You mean failed single wrestlers."

This response immediately drew the ire of Bulldog's daughter, Georgia Smith, as she responded to him before the tweet was deleted.

F**k you [Scott Hall], my Dad was not a failed man in ANY way. Don't have the fondest memories of you as a child, & haven't seen much recently that makes me think you've changed. 3 of your 5 best matches involved my family, & you didn't win one of them.

Bulldog's wife, Diana Hart-Smith, also chimed in on the comment.

Well said @georgiasmith87 & I say @SCOTTHALLNWO overrates himself. He's a jealous, bitter wrestler who hated taking bumps, never went off his feet, was lucky he got anywhere in wrestling w/his limited mentality & technical ability, but no limit to all of his fears aka weak! — Diana Hart (@DianaHartSmith) March 8, 2018

British Bulldog and Lex Luger formed the patriotic Allied Powers team in 1995, and showed the alliance between United States and the United Kingdom. Luger and Bulldog decided to team together in an attempt to bring a level playing field to compete against the Ted DiBiase's Million Dollar Corporation. The team received a WWE Tag Team Championship opportunity at the In Your House event on July, 23, 1995, but was unable to defeat champions Owen Hart and Yokozuna. The team ended with Bulldog turning heel on Diesel, who replaced Luger while he was attending to a family emergency during an August 1995 episode of Monday Night Raw.

As singles, British Bulldog had his biggest moment in WWE by defeating Bret Hart for the Intercontinental Championship in the main event of SummerSlam '92. For Luger, although he did not win any titles during his short WWE stint, he was a co-winner of the 1994 Royal Rumble with Bret Hart. He also defeated Yokozuna by countout in the main event of the 1993 SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Gavin Horne contributed to this article.