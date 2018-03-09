NJPW New Japan Cup Results (Night 1): Michael Elgin Faces Tomohiro Ishii, Juice Robinson In Action

NJPW's New Japan Cup 2018 kicked off earlier today with Michael Elgin defeating Tomohiro Ishii in the main event. Juice Robinson also advanced after defeating Yujiro Takahashi. Above are the first two matches from today's show (starts at 30:00 mark). Below are the full results:

* CHAOS defeated Tomoyuki Oka, Shota Umino, and Tetsuhiro Yagi

* Killer Elite Squad defeated Tanga Loa and Bad Luck Fale

* Suzuki-gun defeated BUSHI, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito

* Suzuki-gun defeated Toa Henare, David Finlay, and Hiroshi Tanahashi

* YOSHI-HASHI and Kazuchika Okada vs. Chase Owens and Kota Ibushi

* Juice Robinson defeated Yujiro Takahashi (New Japan Cup 2018 First Round Match)

* Michael Elgin defeated Tomohiro Ishii (New Japan Cup 2018 First Round Match)

See Also NJPW Reveals New Japan Cup 2018 Bracket

The next New Japan Cup show takes place early tomorrow at 4:30am ET / 1:30am PT. The next two tournament matches are: Bad Luck Fale vs. Lance Archer and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Taichi.