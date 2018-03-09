Ronda Rousey Supplement Line Released, Brock Lesnar Breaks Bones (Video), Melina, Rick Steiner

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar breaking the bones of various Superstars - The Undertaker, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Mark Henry and Kane.
- Former WWE Women's Champion Melina turns 39 years old today while tag team legend Rick Steiner turns 57 and the legendary Nikita Koloff turns 59.
- Ronda Rousey has a new supplement line out through Max Effort Muscle. As seen below, the RAW Superstar is giving away some of the products along with a t-shirt that has her new logo on it.
My @maxeffortmuscle supplement line is here!— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) March 8, 2018
I'm giving away ??
FREE T-Shirt +
FREE Product of Choice
to everyone who orders a stack.
Stack = any 3 products
(I'll throw in my new logo shirt and an additional product or your choice - today only). https://t.co/uTRHMDiSAn pic.twitter.com/JL1u5VMuS5