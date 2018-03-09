Backstage News From WWE's Hardy Compound Tapings, WWE On John Cena - Blue's Clues Tryout, Brie Bella

- Above is the latest episode of Brie Bella's new "Total Mommy" series on The Bella Twins' YouTube channel.

- As noted, The Ultimate Deletion Match between Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy was filmed at The Hardy Compound in Cameron, NC on Thursday, according to PWInsider. It's possible that the match will air on WWE TV as soon as Monday's RAW. Referee Shawn Bennett was sent to be the official referee for the match but there's no word yet on other WWE talents being brought in for filming. Jeremy Borash, who recently signed on with WWE to work developmental, was at the compound working on the production. Borash played a big part in the original "Broken" storyline in TNA and the matches that were filmed at the compound.

- It looks like John Cena is continuing his working relationship with Nickelodeon in a big way as he may have auditioned for the role of the new "Blue Clues" host, as seen below. Cena was spotted wearing the look of the original host, Steve. WWE picked up on the possible gig and announced the following:

Did John Cena audition for Nickelodeon's "Blue's Clues" reboot? Cena's gonna play "Blue's Clues," because it's really fun. OK, we might be getting a little ahead of ourselves here, but after seeing a photo of 16-time World Champion John Cena in an apparent audition to be the human star of Nickelodeon's forthcoming "Blue's Clues" reboot, we can't help but imagine the possibilities. The photo of Cena — clad in in the signature green striped shirt and khaki pants of the series' original host, Steve— was tweeted by Adweek senior editor Jason Lynch. . @JohnCena auditioning to be the new #BluesClues host. pic.twitter.com/zuLXMCtHQ8 — Jason Lynch (@jasonlynch) March 6, 2018

"Blue's Clues," originally launched on Nick Jr. in 1996, took its young viewers on educational scavenger hunts featuring a live-action host and an animated puppy, Blue. If he got the gig, Cena would be running said scavenger hunts on the new show, but that could prove difficult for The Cenation Leader. He himself can't be seen, after all. Cena will host the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, March 24, at 8 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.

Eric Robinson contributed to this article.