WWE Symphony Of Destruction Bonus Footage, Another Ric Flair Film, Killian Dain On The WWE NXT Title

- Above is alternate footage from the first Symphony of Destruction match that took place on Monday's RAW. The match saw Braun Strowman defeat Elias.

- As noted on Thursday, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be making his feature film debut in the upcoming "Uncle Steamroller & Champion Rabbit" movie based on a pro wrestling company, playing the president of a group called World Wrestling Union. Flair will also executive produce the movie with fiancee Wendy Barlow. In other Flair acting news, The Nature Boy has signed on for a role in the "Easter" movie that comes out on December 21st. The movie also stars Glenn Close, Ross Marquand, Kofi Siriboe, Joe Leland, Carl Weathers, Rusty Schwimmer, Marc John Jeffries and Reginald VelJohnson.

Flair will play himself in the "Easter" crime drama. Lynq provided the following description for the movie, "Easter is an opera about the coming-of-age of juking. The first chord of its arc (Die, Detective!) speaks to urban renewal. It aptly deals with contemporary civil unrest with foci on the interrelationships between law enforcement in communities it serves, and corruption within the justice system as a whole. This unfolds from the refuge of an alcoholic cop who feels circumstantially slighted by his peers, and because of that, takes the law into his own hands and goes on a rampage which erupts into a war in the process."

- Killian Dain isn't giving up on challenging for the WWE NXT Title following his loss to Aleister Black on this week's episode. Dain wrote the following in response to Black vs. NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas being announced for "Takeover: New Orleans" by NXT General Manager William Regal: