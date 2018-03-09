Live WWE Now Episode Announced, WWE On A Bobby Roode - Charlotte Flair Romance, WWE 2K18 Reward

- WWE Games posted this video looking at the new Fastlane Road to Glory mode reward in the WWE 2K18 video game.

- There will be another live episode of WWE Now this Sunday as hosts Cathy Kelley and Renee Young preview the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. The show will air on Facebook and YouTube at 3pm EST on Sunday, just hours before the pay-per-view begins. Renee and Cathy will be joined by The New Day and Dolph Ziggler.

- There's been a lot of speculation on an on-screen romance storyline between SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and her Mixed Match Challenge partner, WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode. WWE picked up on the possible romance when covering a cryptic tweet that Flair made this week. They also revealed a warning that The Riott Squad sent to Roode, who prevented an attack on this week's SmackDown. You can see Flair's tweet and the video from Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan below: