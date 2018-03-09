Live WWE Now Episode Announced, WWE On A Bobby Roode - Charlotte Flair Romance, WWE 2K18 Reward

- WWE Games posted this video looking at the new Fastlane Road to Glory mode reward in the WWE 2K18 video game.
- There will be another live episode of WWE Now this Sunday as hosts Cathy Kelley and Renee Young preview the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. The show will air on Facebook and YouTube at 3pm EST on Sunday, just hours before the pay-per-view begins. Renee and Cathy will be joined by The New Day and Dolph Ziggler.
- There's been a lot of speculation on an on-screen romance storyline between SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and her Mixed Match Challenge partner, WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode. WWE picked up on the possible romance when covering a cryptic tweet that Flair made this week. They also revealed a warning that The Riott Squad sent to Roode, who prevented an attack on this week's SmackDown. You can see Flair's tweet and the video from Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan below:
Charlotte Flair's tweet leads to speculation of romance with Bobby Roode
Bobby Roode has plenty to worry about as The Road to WrestleMania heats up with Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal coming after his United States Championship. However, The Glorious One may have to keep one eye on his entrance gear at all times after his actions on SmackDown LIVE.
Charlotte Flair, Roode's partner in the Mixed Match Challenge, found herself at a 3-on-1 disadvantage as the mood turned sour in her face-to-face meeting with Ruby Riott. Just as The Riott Squad looked primed to pounce on the SmackDown Women's Champion, however, her fellow "Robe Warrior" unexpectedly brought the standoff to an end with his glorious arrival.
Later that night, The Queen tagged Roode in a tweet that included lyrics from Brandy & Monica's "The Boy is Mine," leaving many in the WWE Universe wondering if romance could be brewing between the two.
"I'm sorry that you— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 7, 2018
Seem to be confused
He belongs to me
The boy is mine" ?? pic.twitter.com/daHVTboRiT
However, The Riott Squad were none too pleased with Roode's meddling, and they used social media to send a warning to the United States Champion about what would happen if he stuck his nose in their business again.
To @REALBobbyRoode .... love, the riott squad ?? pic.twitter.com/1iO44hyJMd— LIV Morgan ?? (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) March 7, 2018
Will The Glorious One's robes be losing their luster anytime soon? Is romance in the future for he and Charlotte Flair?