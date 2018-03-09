WWE Women's DVD Revealed, Ex-WWE Star Accepts Homeless Challenge, New Andre The Giant HBO Trailer

- Above is the second trailer for the HBO Sports documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. The special premieres on Tuesday, April 10th at 10pm on HBO. This video features WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, Vince McMahon, and various actors discussing Andre.

- WWE will be releasing a three-disc DVD on the history of women's wrestling later this month, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. "Then, Now, Forever: The Evolution of WWE's Women's Division" is set to be released on June 12th and will replace the nixed DVD on Shane McMahon. The current plan for the set is to feature a match compilation with more than 8 hours of content plus interview footage from The Bella Twins, Mickie James, Natalya, Paige, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Stephanie McMahon, WWE Hall of Famers Lita & Trish Stratus and others. Ronda Rousey may also provide interview footage for the DVD.

- Former WWE Superstar Darren Young, now using the name "No Days Off" Fred Rosser on the indies, has signed up to take the Covenant House's "Young Professionals Sleep Out" fundraising challenge on March 23rd, which is held every March to support homeless youth. Darren and a group of young professionals ages 25-40 will go to a local homeless shelter beginning at 7pm to hear from homeless youth, participate in roundtable discussions and have dinner. When it gets late, each participant is given a cardboard box and a sleeping bad to sleep out in the parking lot for the night.

Young is taking donations on his official website. He wrote the following on the site, "I'm Sleeping Out. I have accepted Covenant House's challenge to spend a night sleeping on the street so homeless kids don't have to. The Sleep Out is not about pretending to be homeless. It's an act of solidarity with the 3.5 million young people who experience homelessness each year. It's a decision that we can't stay indoors while so many kids remain outside. One night can make a difference. As part of my Sleep Out, I am raising funds and awareness for Covenant House, a shelter for homeless and trafficked youth. Covenant House offers these young people so much more than a safe place to sleep - they welcome each kid with absolute respect and unconditional love, and their continuum of care provides essential services to help kids transition from homelessness to independence."

Young also posted this tweet on accepting the challenge: