WWE Fastlane Betting Odds: Even Odds In Title Match, Who Is Favored To Win Six Pack Challenge?

WWE Fastlane is this Sunday on the WWE Network and is the last single-branded pay-per-view.

The early betting odds have been set and in the main event AJ Styles is expected to retain the WWE Championship with heavy odds of -800. These odds are especially convincing, given that Styles is defending against five different opponents in a Six Pack Challenge. No one else in this match seems to have much of a chance. John Cena has the next best odds after AJ and even then is a long shot as a +750 underdog. Everyone else in the match has even less favorable odds with the least favorable being Dolph Ziggler at +1200.

The only Fastlane participant with better odds than AJ is the Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at -1000. Charlotte is defending against Ruby Riott, the leader of the Riott Squad and she has odds of +500.

For the United States Championship, Bobby Roode and challenger Randy Orton are currently in a dead heat, both having odds of -120 making this the least predictable match of the entire event.

The Smackdown Tag Team Championship very close with The Usos slightly favored at -175 to successfully retain. The New Days are the challengers and only marginal underdogs at +125.

In a singles match, the man who will fact the WWE Champion at Wrestlemania is favored at -800 to defeat Rusev, who is at +450.

Finally in a women's tag team match, Becky Lynch and Naomi are favored slightly at -150 to defeat Natalya & Carmella, who are +110 underdogs. These are close odds and could go either way because this match doesn't matter very much.

As always, the odds will change as we draw close to the event. The minus sign represents the favorites and the plus sign indicates underdogs. The digit after the plus or minus tells us how favored or unfavored a particular competitor is.

WWE Fastlane Betting Odds

WWE Championship 6 Pack Challenge

AJ Styles (c) -800 vs

John Cena +750 vs

Sami Zayn +850 vs

Kevin Owens +900 vs

Baron Corbin +1000 vs

Dolph Ziggler +1200

Smackdown Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) -1000 vs Ruby Riott +500

United States Championship

Bobby Roode (c) -120 vs Randy Orton -120

Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The Usos (c) -175 vs The New Day +125

Shinsuke Nakamura -800 vs Rusev +450

Becky Lynch & Naomi -150 vs Natalya & Carmella +110