Abbey Laith Issues Statement On WWE NXT Release, The Nasty Boys Wrestle In Germany (Video), Melina

- Following her release from WWE NXT yesterday, Abbey Laith issued the following statement on Twitter this afternoon.

Dear @WWENXT and @WWE ..... Thank You. Thank you for all the opportunities you gave me in the last year. Thank you for everything I was taught and I wouldn't trade that chapter of my life for anything. Now my path may be changing, but the Crown Jewel is still very much alive???? — Abbey Laith (@AbbeyLaithWWE) March 9, 2018

She already has an indie wrestling appearance lined up next month for Beyond Wrestling in her hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Laith was one of three NXT wrestlers released on Thursday, WWE confirmed to F4WOnline. Sage Beckett and Ming (Guangming Gu) were the other two.

- The Nasty Boys, Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags, wrestled matches in Germany over the weekend for Deutsche Wrestling Allianz (DWA) and Independent Pro Wrestling Germany (IPW Germany). According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sags worked most of the matches since Knobbs "was hurting bad."

Here is footage from their match for DWA.

- As noted earlier, former WWE star Melina Perez is celebrating her birthday today as she turns 39 years. WWE is celebrating her birthday with these posts on social media and a huge photo gallery.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

